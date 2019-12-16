Kamal Nath Vows to Make MP Mafia-free, Denies Allegations of Targeting Any Person or Party

Bhopal: Amid reports of action against land mafia in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has rejected allegations that his government was targeting any person or party and affirmed that measures to tackle the mafia would continue.

To add, the Congress government in the last few days has assigned free hand to the administration in various districts, following which scores of illegal structures and encroachments have been demolished in cities including Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore and Bhopal.

Claiming that the state government is planning to offer a mafia-free environment, Nath alleged that the mafia flourished under the patronage of the BJP government in the last 15 years. The reason why the BJP leaders are not speaking on the issue as they fear that once elements of mafia land in the police net, they could reveal their names, Nath further claimed.

The chief minister rejected allegations that the action against Indore strongman Jitu Soni has any connection to the fact that his newspaper is publishing articles about the honey trap case. “It has nothing to do with honey trap scandal,” he added.

The stringent action has instilled courage among the public who are raising complaints and I am personally receiving them on my email, said the Chief Minister adding that the action isn’t targeted at any party of person.

Continuing with the action against land and builder mafia, municipal corporation team demolished four restaurants in Bhopal. An establishment owned by goon Raees was also razed down in Old City area. The Shyamla Hills-based house of listed goon Mukhtar Malik was attached by municipal corporation on Monday over unpaid dues of over Rs 1lakh.

In a similar action, a team of around 200 government staffers razed down the residence, office and farm house of notorious land mafia Sultan Sheikh in Khajrana area of Indore on Monday. Earlier, the team had demolished illegally constructed residence and office of Shiv Narayan Agrawal in Tulsinagar area Indore.

Besides, the police have booked scores of others over land fraud, encroachment and harassing commoners of properties in Indore. Similar action has been undertaken in Jabalpur and Gwalior as well.

In the past, the Kamal Nath government had launched a campaign against adulteration – Shuddh ke liye yuddh, in a crack down on adulteration of milk and other edible items. Later, the Congress government started a drive against manufacturer of sub-standard seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had on Sunday called Kamal Nath, ‘Singham’ for his anti-mafia drive adding a list of mafia is ready with the state government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.