Kamal Nath Writes to Governor for Removal of 6 Ministers from MP Cabinet

Bhopal: Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The copy of the letter, shared by a state Congress spokesman, mentioned the names of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari.

The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appeared to have slipped into minority on Tuesday when 20 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, sent in their resignations shortly after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of the party in a huff.

The move, however, failed to stall the crisis as Scindia himself tendered his resignation from the party on Tuesday and is all set to join the BJP. The rebel MLAs hammered the final nail in the coffin with their resignations.

The actual strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 230. With two seats vacant, the effective strength is 228.

However, with the resignation of the 20 MLAs, the strength of the Assembly will be 208 and the magic number required to prove majority will be 105.

The Congress had 114 MLAs of its own but the resignations bring down its tally in the Assembly to 94. The party is also supported by two legislators of the BSP, one of the SP one and four Independents. Assuming that these legislators continue to support the Kamal Nath government, the tally of the Congress and its allies will be maximum 101 MLAs, still four short of the halfway mark.

The BJP has 107 MLAs in the assembly. Party sources had told News18 on Monday that in case the BJP’s political fortunes change in MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will return as chief minister.

