Kamal Pant Replaces Bhaskar Rao as New Bengaluru Police Commissioner
File photo of Bengaluru during lockdown.
According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu.
- Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
The Karnataka government on Friday brought in Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Kamal Pant as the Bengaluru police Commissioner in a reshuffle of police personnel.
Pant comes in as the city police Commissioner in place of Bhaskar Rao.
According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu.
Along with the two officials, ADGP B Dayananda who was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been made the new intelligence chief.
