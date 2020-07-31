INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kamal Pant Replaces Bhaskar Rao as New Bengaluru Police Commissioner

File photo of Bengaluru during lockdown.

File photo of Bengaluru during lockdown.

According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Share this:

The Karnataka government on Friday brought in Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Kamal Pant as the Bengaluru police Commissioner in a reshuffle of police personnel.

Pant comes in as the city police Commissioner in place of Bhaskar Rao.

According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu.

Along with the two officials, ADGP B Dayananda who was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been made the new intelligence chief.

Next Story
Loading