Kamal Pant Replaces Bhaskar Rao as New Bengaluru Police Commissioner

The Karnataka government on Friday brought in Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Kamal Pant as the Bengaluru police Commissioner in a reshuffle of police personnel.

Pant comes in as the city police Commissioner in place of Bhaskar Rao.

According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu.

Along with the two officials, ADGP B Dayananda who was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been made the new intelligence chief.