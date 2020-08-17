Kamala Harris Appoints Indian-American Sabrina Singh as Her Press Secretary

Senator Kamala Harris has roped in Indian-American Sabrina Singh, who previously was the spokeswoman of two Democratic presidential candidates, as press secretary for her Democratic vice-presidential campaign.

Singh, 32, previously headed the press shop of two Democratic presidential candidates — New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. Last week, Democratic presumptive vice presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, picked 55-year-old Indian-origin Harris as his running mate.

"I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November!," said Singh, the first-ever Indian-American press secretary to a vice presidential nominee of a major political party. A resident of Los Angeles, Singh was earlier spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee.

She is the granddaughter of Sardar J J Singh of the India League of America, a non-profit organisation which champions the interests of Indian-American community in the US. In the 1940s, J J Singh along with a small group of fellow Indians mounted a nationwide campaign against racial discriminatory policies of the US. This culminated in the then president Harry Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act on July 2, 1946. The signing of the Act allowed a quota of 100 Indians to immigrate to the United States per annum.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan-American Rohini Kosoglu has been appointed in a senior role to advise Harris. She has earlier served as a senior advisor to Harris in her Senate office and presidential campaign. Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.