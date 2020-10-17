Kamala Harris Says She Would Be Back On Road On Monday

Lalit K Jha Macon: Indian-origin Senator and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she would resume her campaign on Monday. The vice-presidential candidate of the opposition party, Harris, had suspended her campaign early this week as abundance of caution after two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19. She has tested negative.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump had sent her best wishes. Harris, 55, gave an update on her health and campaign during a virtual fundraiser on Friday. She also thanked everyone for their thoughts and reiterated the news that two people around the campaign had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The last time I saw them was about seven days ago and I have consistently tested negative and they are doing well,” Harris said. But for the sake of what we have been trying to do as a campaign, which is really be as cautious as possible, I suspended my trips and my travel for the weekend. But I’ll be back on the road Monday and today already I have been in many states, including Wisconsin virtually, she said.

