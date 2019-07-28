Kamika Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time and Significance of the Auspicious Day
Celebrated during the fourth-month long 'Chaturmas' period, Kamika Ekadashi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna. According to devotees, on the holy day of Ekadashi, all sins are pardoned.
Image for representation.
As per Hindu calendar, Kamika Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha (new moon) during the month of Shravan. This auspicious day that is celebrated during the fourth-month long 'Chaturmas' period, and is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna. According to devotees, on the holy day of Ekadashi, all sins are pardoned which helps people attain 'moksha'. Besides this, Kamika Ekadashi also helps one in relieving 'Pitru Dosha'.
What is the date and time for Kamika Ekadashi 2019?
This year, the auspicious day of Kamika Ekadashi will fall on July 28, 2019. Here are some important timings for the day:
Sunrise:July 28, 2019 5:59 AM
Sunset:July 28, 2019 7:07 PM
Dwadashi End Moment: July 29, 2019 5:09 PM
Ekadashi Tithi Begins: July 27, 2019 7:46 PM
Ekadashi Tithi Ends:July 28, 2019 6:49 PM
Hari Vasara End Moment:July 29, 2019 12:24 AM
Parana Time: July 29, 5:59 AM - July 29, 8:37 AM
Significance of Kamika Ekdashi
Regarded as an auspicious fasting day for Hindus, Kamika Ekdashi has a lot of significance. According to Brahmavaivratt Purana, whoever performs this vrat or fast will gain great values. Besides this, it also takes the observer to the path of spirituality. They feel fulfilled and content which in turn blesses them with a prosperous life.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Orange is the New Black Returns for a Final Time on Netflix, Remix’s Sequel Rejctx is on ZEE5
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty