1-min read

Kamika Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time and Significance of the Auspicious Day

Celebrated during the fourth-month long 'Chaturmas' period, Kamika Ekadashi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna. According to devotees, on the holy day of Ekadashi, all sins are pardoned.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
Kamika Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time and Significance of the Auspicious Day
Image for representation.
As per Hindu calendar, Kamika Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha (new moon) during the month of Shravan. This auspicious day that is celebrated during the fourth-month long 'Chaturmas' period, and is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna. According to devotees, on the holy day of Ekadashi, all sins are pardoned which helps people attain 'moksha'. Besides this, Kamika Ekadashi also helps one in relieving 'Pitru Dosha'.

What is the date and time for Kamika Ekadashi 2019?

This year, the auspicious day of Kamika Ekadashi will fall on July 28, 2019. Here are some important timings for the day:

Sunrise:July 28, 2019 5:59 AM

Sunset:July 28, 2019 7:07 PM

Dwadashi End Moment: July 29, 2019 5:09 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: July 27, 2019 7:46 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends:July 28, 2019 6:49 PM

Hari Vasara End Moment:July 29, 2019 12:24 AM

Parana Time: July 29, 5:59 AM - July 29, 8:37 AM

Significance of Kamika Ekdashi

Regarded as an auspicious fasting day for Hindus, Kamika Ekdashi has a lot of significance. According to Brahmavaivratt Purana, whoever performs this vrat or fast will gain great values. Besides this, it also takes the observer to the path of spirituality. They feel fulfilled and content which in turn blesses them with a prosperous life.

