Kamika Ekadashi 2020: Learn Its Date, Time and Significance

Kamika Ekadashi will be observed on July 16 this year. Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of the lunar fortnight. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fast on this day, Kamika Ekadashi falls in the month of Shravan which is perhaps one of the most holy months in the Jindu calendar.

Kamika Ekadashi falls in the 'Krishna Paksha' and began on July 15 at 10.23 om and will end on 11.47 pm on July 16. The Parana time for Kamika Ekadashi 2020 is between 5.57 am to 8.19 am on July 17.

There are a total of two ekadashis in a month. These occur fortnightly, one ekadashi occurs in Shukla Paksha while the other one takes place in the Krishna Paksha. Each ekadashi has a different name and significance.

Lord Vishnu’s devotees observe a day long fast on Kamika Ekadashi. They began fasting on the day of the ekadashi and only break it on the next day.

The practice of fasting on Kamika Ekadashi has been going on since forever. It is believed that on this day Lord Brahma narrated the importance of Kamika Ekadashi to his son, Devarshi Narada Muni. Further, it is on this day Pandava King Yudhishthira during the Kurukshetra war wanted Lord Krishna to tell him how one can reap the benefits of observing a fast on the pious occasion of Kamika Ekadashi

This is the second Ekadashi of the Chaturmas period that began with Devshayani on July 1. It is in this period that Lord Vishnu is said to get into a deep sleep. This is also the reason why auspicious ceremonies like marriage, griha pravesh, among others, don't take place during this period.