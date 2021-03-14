Kamla Nehru Trust Case: Son of Ex-Cong MP Among 12 Booked for Fraud in Rae Bareli, Rebel MLA Thanks CM

An FIR was registered against 12 people, including Vikram Kaul, son of former Congress MP Sheila Kaul, on Sunday for alleged illegal land transfer in Rae Bareli by the Kamla Nehru Educational Society.

In Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s Parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, FIRs were lodged against the then ADM FR Madan Pal Arya, Sub Registrar Ghanshyam, Administrative Officer Vindhyavasini Prasad, Nazool Clerk Ram Krishna Srivastava and Kamala Nehru Trust Secretary Sunil Dev, Vikram Kaul and Sunil Tiwari. The people named in the FIR have been accused of rigging the papers to sell the land illegally.

According to the information, Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue Prem Prakash Upadhyay of Rae Bareli has lodged an FIR against a dozen other in Kotwali. The 12 accused, including those associated with the Gandhi family-run society, were booked under sections 417, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC by the Kotwali police. IPC section 474, including the Public Property Damage Prevention Act, 1984, under Section 4 and 5, has also been included in the FIR. Investigations is currently underway.

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Vareli (Sadar) Aditi Singh, who had written a letter to Economics Offences Wing (EOW) alleging financial discrepancies in the Kamla Nehru Trust, thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking cognizance of the issue and filing of FIR. Speaking to News18, Singh said, “There have been so many fraudulent activities in the trust. The way this trust grabbed the land required investigation. The land was for educational purposes for girls, but the land was never used for the purpose. I would like to thank CM Yogi Adityanath for strict action and ordering FIR in this case. This is a serious issue and needed investigation. I want to thank our local administration.”

Stating that the issue is not political but a matter of forging government documents, she said, “This matter is absolutely not political. This is a government land but they are signing sale deeds of this land with different people. This is a Nazul land, there are documents and the government has taken action after proper investigation,” added Aditi Singh.