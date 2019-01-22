LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kanaka Durga, Kerala Woman Who Entered Sabarimala Shrine, Barred From Home; Forced Into Shelter House

Kanaka Durga, who had been undergoing treatment at Calicut medical college after allegedly being attacked by her mother-in-law, was taken to the government shelter home at Perinthalmanna after her brother and husband declared that she won't be allowed to enter their houses.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kanaka Durga, Kerala Woman Who Entered Sabarimala Shrine, Barred From Home; Forced Into Shelter House
Kanaka Durga, 39, one of two women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Kanaka Durga, one of the first women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple after the historic Supreme Court order, has been taken to One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department after her relatives refused to take her in.

Kanaka Durga, who had been undergoing treatment at Calicut medical college after allegedly being attacked by her mother-in-law, was taken to the government shelter home at Perinthalmanna after her brother and husband declared that she won't be allowed to enter their houses.

The 44-year-old woman approached Perinthalmanna police yesterday after she left the hospital from where she was taken to the nearby One Stop Centre.

Kanaka Durga was hospitalised on January 15 after she suffered injuries on her head and ear following the alleged beating by her mother-in-law.

Kanaka Durga's brother Bharat Bhooshan had said she won't be allowed inside his house at Areekode until she apologises to Ayyappa devotees and Hindu community.

Kanakagurga and Bindhu offered prayers at Sabarimala temple on January 2 becoming the first women to enter the shrine after the Supreme Court overturned a centuries-old traditional ban last year. The family of Kanakadurga was not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.

The Supreme Court had ordered full time security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu after they approached the top court seeking protection.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram