Kanaka Durga, Kerala Woman Who Entered Sabarimala Shrine, Barred From Home; Forced Into Shelter House
Kanaka Durga, who had been undergoing treatment at Calicut medical college after allegedly being attacked by her mother-in-law, was taken to the government shelter home at Perinthalmanna after her brother and husband declared that she won't be allowed to enter their houses.
Kanaka Durga, 39, one of two women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Kanaka Durga, one of the first women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple after the historic Supreme Court order, has been taken to One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department after her relatives refused to take her in.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
