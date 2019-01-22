Kanaka Durga, Kerala Woman Who Entered Sabarimala Shrine, Barred From Home; Forced Into Shelter House

Kanaka Durga, one of the first women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple after the historic Supreme Court order, has been taken to One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department after her relatives refused to take her in.Kanaka Durga, who had been undergoing treatment at Calicut medical college after allegedly being attacked by her mother-in-law, was taken to the government shelter home at Perinthalmanna after her brother and husband declared that she won't be allowed to enter their houses.The 44-year-old woman approached Perinthalmanna police yesterday after she left the hospital from where she was taken to the nearby One Stop Centre.Kanaka Durga was hospitalised on January 15 after she suffered injuries on her head and ear following the alleged beating by her mother-in-law.Kanaka Durga's brother Bharat Bhooshan had said she won't be allowed inside his house at Areekode until she apologises to Ayyappa devotees and Hindu community.Kanakagurga and Bindhu offered prayers at Sabarimala temple on January 2 becoming the first women to enter the shrine after the Supreme Court overturned a centuries-old traditional ban last year. The family of Kanakadurga was not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.The Supreme Court had ordered full time security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu after they approached the top court seeking protection.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.