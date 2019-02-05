English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanaka Durga, Whose Family Disowned Her After Sabarimala Entry, Has Every Right to Live in Husband’s House, Says Court
Kanaka Durga faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine and was forced to take refuge at a shelter.
Kanaka Durga, 39, one of two Indian women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age, is seen at a hospital in Manjeri town in Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
Malappuram: A village court in Malappuram on Tuesday directed that Kanaka Durga, who had trekked the Sabarimala hills and offered prayers at the Ayyappa temple, should be allowed to stay in her husband's home.
An interim order was issued by the 'Gram Nayayalya' (village court) on a petition filed by Kanaka Durga under the Domestic Violence Act stating she had the right to stay at her husband's home.
Nyayadhikari Nimmi K K, in her order, said Kanaka Durga had all the right to live in her husband's home. Gram Nyayalayas are presided over by a Kanaka Durga, who have the same powers of a Judicial Magistrate of First Class.
Kanaka Durga, 44, who faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine on January 2, was forced to take refuge at a 'One Stop Shelter' at Perinthalmanna here after her house was locked and family members shifted to another building.
Upon her return from Sabarimala, Kanaka Durga, an employee of the Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation, had not been able to go home as she ended in hospital after being allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law over the temple entry issue.
The case has been posted to March 11 for further hearing.
Kanaka Durga, one of the two women who made history by entering the Sabarimala temple, has been homeless after her family disowned her.
She had decided to take legal action will against her family for domestic violence, and said that she won’t enter her home before she gets the court order. Reiterating that she wasn’t forced by any political party, Durga had said: “No one asked me to go, I went to Sabarimala on my own. These allegation of conspiracy are being made by people who did not want women to enter the temple.”
She underwent treatment at Calicut medical college after she suffered injuries on her head and ear following the alleged beating by her mother-in-law.
Kanaka Durga's brother Bharat Bhooshan had said she won't be allowed inside his house at Areekode until she apologises to Ayyappa devotees and Hindu community.
Speaking to CNN News18 in January, Durga had revealed that it was her husband's decision to not allow her back in the house. “It was my husband who decided not to let me in the house after I was discharged from the hospital. Now I am waiting for a court order till then the police have housed me in a government shelter house, One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department,” she had said.
The Supreme Court had in a historic verdict last year lifted the centuries-old ban and allowed women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.
