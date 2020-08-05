Kanchi Mutt Sends Gold Coins, Material for Ram Temple Ground Breaking Ceremony in Ayodhya

The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam in neighbouring Kancheepuram has sent gold and silver coins, holy soil collected from the Kamakshi temple and the mutt, besides Vasthu (traditional Indian system of architecture) materials to be used in the Bhoomi pujan for constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The soil specially obtained from the temples like Ekambranathar Swamy, Kamakshi and other Vishnu temples in the town have been sent by flight to Ayodhya ahead of the Bhumi pujan, said Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy, the 70th Acharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.

Two bricks were also sent with the blessings of his predecessors and gurus Sri Jayendra and Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, the pontiff of the centuries-old mutt said in a statement.

"Sri Jayendra Saraswati (69th Pontiff) and the Kanchi mutt share a very close relationship with the Sri Ram temple coming up in Ayodhya. This is God's will. The Acharya made several attempts on various occasions to have a temple for Sri Rama built in Ayodhya by holding talks with many groups. He wished for the temple to come up soon," Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi said.

"Coincidentally, the Bhumi puja in Ayodhya and Sri Jayendra's birth (star) celebrations fall on August 5. This only denotes Sri Jayendra's bhakthi and affection for Sri Rama," he said.

According to sources close to the mutt, the Kanchi Peetam is planning to come out with a bilingual (Tamil and English) book on Jayendra Saraswati's role in ensuring a temple for Sri Ram at his birth place Ayodhya.