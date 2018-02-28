English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanchi Seer Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Dies At 82
The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information.
Jayendra Saraswathi, pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country, had been heading Kanchi Sankara Mutt for a very long time. (Photo: News18)
Kanchipuram: Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
