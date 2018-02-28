Kanchi Seer Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Dies At 82

Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information.Jayendra Saraswathi, pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country, had been heading it for a very long time.He had succeeded Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal as the head of the Shaivaite mutt.