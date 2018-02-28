GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kanchi Seer Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Dies At 82

The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kanchi Seer Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Dies At 82
Jayendra Saraswathi, pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country, had been heading Kanchi Sankara Mutt for a very long time. (Photo: News18)
Kanchipuram: Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information.

Jayendra Saraswathi, pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country, had been heading it for a very long time.

He had succeeded Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal as the head of the Shaivaite mutt.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES