Kane Williamson and Wife Sarah Welcome First Child

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and wife Sarah Raheem welcomed their baby girl, with Williamson announcing the news on his social media profile with a photo the new parents holding the baby.

Williamson missed the second cricket Test against the West Indies so he can be with his wife who is expecting their first child. Williamson scored a career-high 251 in the first test of the two-match series to steer New Zealand to a win by an innings and 134 runs. NZ completed a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series over West Indies , which was completed on Monday with an innings and 12-run victory at the Basin Reserve after New Zealand won the first game by an innings and 134 runs in Hamilton.

New Zealand play Pakistan in the first Twenty20 match in Auckland on Friday before the second game in Hamilton on Sunday and third match in Napier on Dec. 22. The first test starts on Dec. 26 at Mt. Maunganui.

Coach Gary Stead said that Williamson was still expected to join the team for the second and third Twenty20 matches against Pakistan after he withdrew from the second West Indies test to be with his pregnant wife.