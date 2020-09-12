Kangana Ranaut to Meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Sunday

Amid a spat with the ruling Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the meeting is scheduled for 4:30 pm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had demolished the actor's office in the city's Pali Hill area on Wednesday after she was involved in a verbal battle the Shiv Sena, having compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On Friday, the governor denied having disapproved of the action against Ranaut's office saying, "I haven't expressed resentment anywhere." His statement came after reports stated that he had summoned CM Uddhav Thackeray's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta when the demolition was carried out and expressed his displeasure.