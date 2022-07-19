Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Courts Controversy as Congress Objects to Film

Kangana Ranaut may have had a career setback in the form of Dhaakad, but she hopes to get back on track with the upcoming Emergency, a film about the emergency declared in India between 1975 to 1977. Kangana essays the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the film.

The teaser of Emergency was released by the makers two days ago and it soon started trending at No 1 on YouTube. The actor, who was completely unrecognisable as the former Indian PM, will also be seen directing the upcoming project. Fans were reminded of the late PM’s traits by everything about the teaser, including the plot, prosthetics, outfit, and demeanour.

However, the film has already landed in controversy in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has objected to Kangana’s portrayal as Indira Gandhi and has demanded that the film be shown to them before the release. Congress believes the film is an attempt to tarnish the image of the former Prime Minister.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Department vice-president Sangeeta Sharma has called Kangana a BJP agent and has said that the role was taken up by her to tarnish the image of Indira Gandhi at the behest of the ruling BJP. She demanded that the film be shown to them before its release.

However, the BJP has described the objection of Congress as their nervousness. State BJP spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodia said that the Emergency is a black spot on the country’s democracy and Indira Gandhi was the ‘heroine’ during it, and hence they need not worry.

This is Kangana’s third biopic after she played Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika and former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha in Thalaivi.

