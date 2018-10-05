English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangaroo Court in Malda Orders Man to be Burnt Alive; 3 Arrested
Mondal Hansda was set afire by the attackers after tying his limbs in Kendpukur village on Wednesday night but was rescued by his family members and rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Malda: A group of people tried to burn alive a 29-year-old man following an order of a kangaroo court over a land dispute in Malda district of West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.
Mondal Hansda was set afire by the attackers after tying his limbs in Kendpukur village on Wednesday night but was rescued by his family members and rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious.
Three persons, including a local community chief who held the kangaroo court, were later arrested, Habibpur Block Development Officer Shubhajit Jana said.
Hansda and his aunt have been locked in a land dispute for long and the kangaroo court was held to settle the disagreement. It held the man guilty.
Following the order of the community chief, some people tied the hands and legs of Hansda, poured kerosene on him and set him on fire, Jana said.
His family members doused the fire and hospitalised him, he said.
They also lodged a complaint with the police following which the arrests were made.
Mondal Hansda was set afire by the attackers after tying his limbs in Kendpukur village on Wednesday night but was rescued by his family members and rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious.
Three persons, including a local community chief who held the kangaroo court, were later arrested, Habibpur Block Development Officer Shubhajit Jana said.
Hansda and his aunt have been locked in a land dispute for long and the kangaroo court was held to settle the disagreement. It held the man guilty.
Following the order of the community chief, some people tied the hands and legs of Hansda, poured kerosene on him and set him on fire, Jana said.
His family members doused the fire and hospitalised him, he said.
They also lodged a complaint with the police following which the arrests were made.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- LoveYatri Movie Review: Aayush Sharma Drives a Love Bus that Goes Nowhere
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...