Kangra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kangra (कांगड़ा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Kangra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.27% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.13%. The estimated literacy level of Kangra is 82.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shanta Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,70,072 votes which was 21.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rajan Sushant of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,779 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.21% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kangra was: Shanta Kumar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,45,888 men, 6,12,713 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kangra Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kangra is: 32.1667 76.25
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कांगड़ा, हिमाचल (Hindi); কাঙ্গরা, হিমাচল (Bengali); कांगडा, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); કાંગ્રા, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); காங்ரா, இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాంగ్డా, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಂಗ್ರಾ, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കൻഗ്ര, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Kishan Kapoor
BJP
Kishan Kapoor
WON
Kangra Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
HJKP
--
--
Subhash Chand
SWMP
--
--
Dr. Swaroop Singh Rana
IND
--
--
Chander Bhan
IND
--
--
Col. Narinder Pathania
IND
--
--
Nisha Katoch
NED
--
--
Prem Chand Vishvakarma
INC
--
--
Pawan Kajal
IND
--
--
Bhachan Singh Rana
IND
--
--
Dr. Sanjiv Guleria
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Dr. Kehar Singh
BJP
--
--
Kishan Kapoor
