Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Students and Locals in Jamia to Protest against Citizenship Act
File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Former JNU student's union president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday and said the demonstration was not just a fight to protect Muslims, but to protect the entire country.
Addressing a large gathering of protesters outside the university's gate number 7, Kumar said the National Register of Citizens was "much more dangerous" than the amended Citizenship Act and it should be protested "tooth and nail".
"However, the protest should not veer off the path of peace," he said. "We must ensure we remain in our senses while trying to maintain the same level of energy."
