Budget Highlights
Kanhaiya Kumar to Skip Left Rally in Kolkata Due to Ill Health
The CPI student wing leader has been complaining of severe neck spasm since Saturday afternoon and was admitted to a hospital in his hometown in Begusarai district of Bihar.
File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
Kolkata: Kanhaiya Kumar, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, will not be able to attend Sunday's Left Front rally at Brigade Parade Grounds here due to illness, one of his close aides said.
The CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal is organising a rally here to give a call to oust the Trinamool Congress from the state and the BJP at the Centre.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
