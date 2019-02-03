LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Kanhaiya Kumar to Skip Left Rally in Kolkata Due to Ill Health

The CPI student wing leader has been complaining of severe neck spasm since Saturday afternoon and was admitted to a hospital in his hometown in Begusarai district of Bihar.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Kanhaiya Kumar to Skip Left Rally in Kolkata Due to Ill Health
File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: Kanhaiya Kumar, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, will not be able to attend Sunday's Left Front rally at Brigade Parade Grounds here due to illness, one of his close aides said.

The CPI student wing leader has been complaining of severe neck spasm since Saturday afternoon and was admitted to a hospital in his hometown in Begusarai district of Bihar, he said.

"Currently, Kumar is at home and a physiotherapist is attending to him. Kumar. He cannot even move his neck. Doctors have asked Kumar to take rest because pain killers alone will not heal his pain," he told PTI from Begusarai, adding that the 32-year-old leader was keen on attending the rally here.

Kumar was scheduled to catch a morning flight to reach Kolkata and address the Left rally, his aide said.

"We had even made arrangements for an afternoon flight, hoping that his pain would subside, but Kumar is unable to sit straight. He will not be able to attend the rally. The physiotherapist will visit him in the evening again for another round of therapy," he added.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal is organising a rally here to give a call to oust the Trinamool Congress from the state and the BJP at the Centre.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
