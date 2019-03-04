English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanimozhi Files Her Nomination for Lok Sabha Elections
After the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, MK Stalin, who filled in the shoes, is said to have cleared Kanimozhi’s name for contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, DMK MP M Kanimozhi on Monday filed an application for the polls, expressing interest in contesting from the Thothukudi district. This is the first time Kanimozhi is all set to face the electorate.
"It is for the party to decide on the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. DMK president MK Stalin has been highlighting issues that have impacted the state and the party will do the same during the election campaign," said Kanimozhi. The DMK MP, however, did not want to speak much till her candidature gets finalised by the DMK.
News 18.com had in December 2018 reported that Kanimozhi is likely to contest from the Thoothukudi district. After the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, MK Stalin, who filled in the shoes, is said to have cleared Kanimozhi’s name for contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
DMK insiders said that Kanimozhi has already started the ground work in the constituency. The seat is dominated by the Nadars, the community Kanimozhi's mother belongs to.
The DMK MP was assigned to conduct gram sabha meetings in the constituency—a task given to her by Stalin. She has been frequently travelling to the district over the last two months to interact with the people in the constituency.
She has been a Rajya Sabha member twice — once in 2007 and then in 2013 — but this would be the first time she faces a direct election.
The Sterlite Plant, which witnessed massive protests in May last year, also falls in the constituency. The protests between demonstrators and police turned violent, resulting in the loss of 13 lives. The Tamil Nadu government continues to face legal hurdles as the latest National Green Tribunal order states that the Sterlite Thoothukudi plant can be reopened.
