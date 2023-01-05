Kanjhawala Accident: Several Discrepancies in Police Probe, Will Urge Centre to Transfer Case to CBI, Says DCW Chief

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she will send a suggestion to the Centre to transfer the Kanjhawla accident case to CBI, saying there are several discrepancies in the police investigation so far.

The DCW had summoned the Delhi Police in connection with the accident in which Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometers.

Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. Anjali was accompanied by her "friend" Nidhi, who claimed to be riding a pillion at the time of the incident.

However, Anjali's family has claimed that they had never seen or heard of Nidhi.

"Today, Delhi Police personnel appeared before the panel and we found several question marks in the investigation. The police have not even seized Nidhi's phone till now which could have important evidence.

"They have not scanned the complete CCTV footage on the 12-kilometer stretch on which Anjali was dragged, not even the footage from the hotel till the accident site," she said.

She also questioned the fact that section 302, which pertains to murder, was not added in the FIR, adding that the police response was very poor on the night of the accident.

"We have also found that statements under section 164 CrpC have not been recorded of all the witnesses. Action should be taken against the guilty policemen, who did not respond to the PCR calls on time and the case should be handed over to the CBI," she said.

Read all the Latest India News here