Kanjhawala Case: Accused Got Down from Car to See Trapped Woman but Continued to Drive, Police tells Court

The Delhi Police on Monday told a local court that the CCTV footage has shown the accused in the Kanjhawala case getting down from the car but they continued to drive even after knowing a woman is trapped under the vehicle.

The prosecution said it was found during their custodial interrogation that the accused were aware of the victim’s body being dragged under the wheels. The additional public prosecutor, however, did not disclose the identity of the two accused who got down from the car to inspect what was under the wheels, news agency PTI reported.

“We have obtained six new CCTV footages. We mapped the route of each accused and proper timeline is established. It is a big route. We first took them together and then took them individually. We have got CCTV footage wherein they got down from the vehicle. First, they were saying that they never got down. It is shown that they got down, saw something is stuck and even after that continued to drive," the investigation officer told the court.

The court also rapped the police over the delay in mapping the CCTVs on the route where the incident took place.

“Seven days of police custody already complete… You are only saying CCTV… Why can’t they be captured in one go? Will this go on for 90 days? Have you mapped how many CCTV were there on the route?" the court asked.

The investigation officer replied, “We are mapping."

“Until when? Kab tak karte rahenge? Evidence destroy hoga tab tak?" the court said.

Court Sends 6 Accused to 14-day Judicial Custody

The court sent six accused in the case involving the death of a 20-year-old woman, who had got trapped in the underside of a car and killed, to 14-day judicial custody.

One of the accused Ashutosh also moved a bail plea. The court sought the police’s reply on his plea and listed for the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, appearing for the police, told the court that the role of Ashutosh is bigger as he handed over the vehicle to someone who didn’t even have a license.

“The role of Ashutosh is that he gave them the car, they took the car, brought it back to him and he just went to park this car. He has cooperated with the investigation. He went everywhere with police and told them everything,” Ashutosh’s lawyer said.

Ashutosh borrowed the car from his friend Lokesh, a resident of Budh Vihar and later gave lent it to his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna, one of the accused in the case.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal, Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna.

The court on Saturday granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal granted the relief to Khanna, who had surrendered on Friday, after observing that the charges against him were bailable.

