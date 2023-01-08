Kanjhawala Case: Woman Was Trapped Under Car & We Knew it, Accused Tell Cops

In a shocking update in the Kanjhawala case in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh was dragged by a car for several kilometres, the accused have revealed that they knew that the woman got stuck under the car but kept driving the car as they were found.

The accused knew that a case of murder would be filed against them if they had stopped the car and rescued the woman, police said, India Today reported. The accused had earlier told the police that they did not know the woman was trapped under the car due to loud music inside it.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

Police have already arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna and said they were involved in shielding the accused. Ankush surrendered this evening at Sultanpuri police station while Ashutosh was nabbed from Budh Vihar area in northwest Delhi.

Police also denied reports that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali’s scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested and said she was only called to join the investigation.

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation."

Sources claimed that Deepak was not in the Maruti Baleno car that mowed down Anjali. There were five men partying in the car. One of them, the friend of the four other men, de-boarded the vehicle before the incident took place. Deepak was at his home entire night when the incident happened. He was called by one of the accused after the car hit Anjali, following which he brought his uncle’s autorickshaw to take the accused to their residences, sources said.

Fresh CCTV footage emerged where Nidhi and Anjali are seen on a scooter with a man. The person drops them near Anjali’s residence.

In another footage, both the women go to the house of the deceased and later proceed towards the hotel for the party.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court remanded Ashutosh in police custody for three days.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed his custodial interrogation after Delhi Police sought his remand for five days. The accused persons causing the death of Anjali had allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali. “Anjali’s painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, police had zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna as they were involved in shielding the accused.

Ankush is accused Amit’s brother. Amit does not have a driving licence and after he informed Ankush about the accident, the latter allegedly convinced Deepak, who is a Gramin Seva driver, to tell police that he was behind the wheel on the fateful day.

They said Ashutosh and Ankush were not in the car. Ashutosh also misled police by claiming that Deepak had taken the car from him when it was Amit who had taken it.

Read all the Latest India News here