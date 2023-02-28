A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of five accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death under a car.

Police had arrested the five accused — Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal — in the case on January 2.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal extended their judicial custody by 14 days after they were produced before the court.

Two other co-accused, Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush, were earlier granted bail by the court. The bail plea of Deepak Khanna was rejected by a sessions court.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Delhi Police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case. Initially, the accused were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on public way.

