CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Kanjhawala Hit-and-drag Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj
1-MIN READ

Kanjhawala Hit-and-drag Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj

PTI

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 15:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj's role started after the commission of the offence

A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj’s bail.

“He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000…," the judge said on Tuesday.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj’s role started after the commission of the offence.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year’s day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. accident
  2. delhi
first published:January 17, 2023, 15:41 IST
last updated:January 17, 2023, 15:41 IST
Read More