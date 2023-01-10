Kanjhawala Incident: LG Approves Delhi Govt's Proposal to Give Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Victim's Kin

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi government to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a 20-year-old woman who was killed at Kanjhawala after being dragged by a car for more than 12 kilometres on January 1, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family and said his government will appoint the best lawyer to fight her case. He had also promised that the government will bear the cost of treatment of the victim’s ailing mother.

Saxena has approved the proposal sent to him by Kejriwal to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s next of kin, the officials at the LG’s office said, adding that he has also assured all possible help to the family.

The woman was killed in the early hours of January 1, after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged for more than 12 kilometres, entangled with the left front side of the vehicle, in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

All the occupants of the car have been arrested.

