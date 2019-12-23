Kanke Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sammari Lal of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

65. Kanke (कांके), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Kanke is part of 8. Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 74.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 4,14,012 eligible electors, of which 2,15,330 were male, 1,98,677 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Kanke, there are 22409 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 12472 are male, 9936 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2252 voters in the 80+ age category and 3817 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Kanke Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Sammari Lal LEADING JD(U) -- -- Ashok Kumar Nag BSP -- -- Avadhesh Baitha JVMP -- -- Kamlesh Ram AJSU -- -- Ramjeet Ganjhu INC -- -- Suresh Kumar Baitha CPI(ML)R -- -- Arti Kumari Nayak RRP -- -- Ashish Kumar PPOI(D) -- -- Rajan Nayak LJP -- -- Shankar Prasad RJHP -- -- Santosh Kumar LJVM -- -- Surendra Mirdha

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,47,392 eligible electors, of which 1,84,271 were male, 1,63,121 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,31,582.

Kanke has an elector sex ratio of 922.66.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dr Jitu Charan Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 59804 votes which was 28.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,571 votes which was 3.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.3% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 65. Kanke Assembly segment of Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. Ranchi Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sanjay Seth.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.83%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.81%, while it was 43.6% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 483 polling stations in 65. Kanke constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 394.

Extent: 65. Kanke constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Kanke, Ranchi Sadar, Burmu and Khelari police stations in Ranchi Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kanke is: 23.5476 85.1864.

