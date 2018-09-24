Kannada Actor Duniya Vijay Arrested for Abducting and Assaulting His Gym Trainer in Bangalore

High drama unfolded at Bangalore’s High Grounds police station in the wee hours of Sunday, when Kannada actor Duniya Vijay walked in to surrender himself, along with his bruised gym trainer who he had allegedly abducted the previous night.The actor was arrested and sent to a 14-day judicial custody for assaulting gym trainer Maruthi Gowda while attending a body building competition at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar on Saturday. Vijay and Maruthi got into a scuffle, after which Vijay and his friends allegedly abducted Maruthi and continued to assault him through the night.Maruthi is the nephew of Vijay’s previous gym trainer Krishna Murthy alias 'Pani Puri Kitty', who has filed a case against the actor.Vijay was the chief guest at the event and is said to have asked Gowda about Krishna’s whereabouts. Since the two had fallen apart, the supposed response is said to have irked those accompanying the actor, who then started arguing and assaulting Gowda.As the argument intensified, the other three accused, namely Prasad R, Prasad J and Mani, allegedly forced Gowda into Vijay's Range Rover and drove off towards Mysore Road, Gowda said in a statement to police.Krishna said he was informed about his nephew’s altercation at around 10:45pm and when he called on his nephew’s mobile phone, to his surprise, Vijay answered the call.Krishna then rushed to the police station to register a complaint. Police station Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ravishankar K, called the actor and asked him to surrender. Vijay is said to have surrendered to the police an hour later.The actor has been booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 325 (punishment for causing grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). Being a Sunday, the four accused were produced before the magistrate of the 8th ACMM court at his residence in Kormangala and were sent to a 14-day judicial custody.Duniya Vijay has in the past too, taken law into his own hands. There are over 3 cases filed against the actor, the most recent being-- obstructing police from doing their duty when they wanted to arrest producer Sundar Gowda of Maasti Gudi fame. Vijay is said to have helped Sudar escape arrest after a tragic accident on the set of film took the lives of 2 stunt men by drowning as they weren't provided life jackets. Duniya Vijay was the actor in the film and was given a life jacket. He is current out on bail with regard to this case.