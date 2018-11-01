Kannada Rajyotsava 2018: Festivities Underway as Karnataka Celebrates its Foundation Day Today

The southern state of Karnataka is all set to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava or Karnataka Foundation Day on November 1. The day which marks the formation of the state of Karnataka in 1956, by bringing together the Kannada speaking contagious land, is celebrated with great pomp and cheer.At the time of the formation, the state had been called Mysore, which was reminiscent of an old princely regime. However, respecting the popular mood the state was consequently renamed as Karnataka on November 1, 1973.Since the celebration cuts across all religions and communities of the state, people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the day with great zeal and fervor.The Rajyotsava day is known for its vibrancy, as the red and yellow flags of Karnataka are displayed at various places across the whole state, while people dress in their best attire to come together and celebrate.Celebrations start with the presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag and a speech by the Chief Minister and Governor of the state.People in every corner of the state celebrate the day with their own ceremonies and practices. .The state flag is also hoisted at offices of political parties and various localities. The state government hands out the Rajyostava awards - the second highest civilian award of the state government to people from various fields in recognition of their contribution to the state.The chief minister inaugurates the cultural show replete with traditional, folk performances which is normally held at Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore. The colourful procession is also accompanied by performances of the folk artists in the fields of drama (Bayalata), traditional dance (Dollu Kunitha, Kamsale, Veeragase, Kolata) and classical Carnatic music.There are also multicolored tableaux carrying the picture of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. In Karnataka, November 1 is a public holiday, so the celebrations at commercial establishments take place in the following days of the week, with the state flag hoisted at every major commercial or government institution.