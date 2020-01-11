Take the pledge to vote

Kannada Scholar Chidananda Murthy, Popularly Known as 'ChiMu', Dies at 88

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, among others have condoled Murthy's death.

PTI

January 11, 2020
Kannada Scholar Chidananda Murthy, Popularly Known as 'ChiMu', Dies at 88


Bengaluru: Noted Kannada scholar Dr M Chidananda Murthy died at a hospital here early on Saturday.

Popularly known as "ChiMu", he breathed his last at around 3:45 am at a private hospital here, family sources said. He was 88. Murthy was recently hospitalised due to breathing problem and was affected by pneumonia.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. His mortal remains is kept at his city residence for people to pay their last respects, and last rites will be performed on Sunday, sources said.

A vocal Kannada activist through Kannada Shakti Kendra, Murthy also played a key role in a movement that led to Kannada getting classical language status. He was also vocal against the then state government's decision to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanthi.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, among others have condoled Murthy's death. Recalling his contribution to Kannada language and protection of monuments at Hampi, Yediyurappa recalled that Murthy had declined his offer as Chief Minister earlier, to become MLC, citing his age.

His last rites will be performed with state honours, he added.

