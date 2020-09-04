BJP MLA's Covid-19 Positive Brother Dies by Suicide in UP's Kannauj

A brother of BJP’s Tirwa MLA Kailash Rajput died by suicide here on Friday by jumping from the second floor of a medical college, where he was admitted after contracting coronavirus.

Sanjay Rajput (45) was admitted to the medical college after his condition deteriorated.

Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said the reason behind the incident will be known only after a probe. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

On getting the news, the MLA and senior officials rushed to the spot.

The exact cause of suicide could not be known but locals said he took the extreme step due to a fear of COVID-19. Sanjay and his wife were found coronavirus positive on August 28.

Sanjay was shifted to a private ward on the second floor of the medical college from where he jumped to his death after smashing a windowpane.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)