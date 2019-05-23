Kannur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Cannanore): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name INC K. Sudhakaran INC K. Sudhakaran LEADING

Kannur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 221509 50.62% K. Sudhakaran Leading CPI(M) 179772 41.08% P. K. Sreemathi Teacher BJP 27883 6.37% C. K. Padmanabhan SDPI 3372 0.77% K.K. Abdul Jabbar NOTA 1554 0.36% Nota IND 953 0.22% K. Sudhakaran, S/O Krishnan SUCI 881 0.20% Adv. R. Aparna IND 450 0.10% Sudhakaran P. K, S/O Krishnapilla IND 321 0.07% P. Sreemathi, W/O Raveendran IND 287 0.07% K. Sudhakaran, S/O Kunhiraman IND 231 0.05% K. Sreemathi, W/O Sudeep Kumar C. V IND 132 0.03% Praveen Arimbrathodiyil IND 124 0.03% Radhamani Narayanakumar SDC 100 0.02% Kuriakose

2. Kannur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.27% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.2%. The estimated literacy level of Kannur is 95.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P K Sreemathi Teacher of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,566 votes which was 0.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 45.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, K Sudhakaran of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 43,151 votes which was 4.99% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.05% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kannur was: P K Sreemathi Teacher (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,48,454 men, 6,21,812 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kannur is: 11.8762 75.3738Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कन्नूर, केरल (Hindi); কন্নুর, কেরল (Bengali); कन्नूर, केरळ (Marathi); કન્નુર, કેરલા (Gujarati); கண்ணூர், கேரளா (Tamil); కన్నూర్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಕಣ್ಣೂರು, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); കണ്ണൂർ, കേരള (Malayalam).