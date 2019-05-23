English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kannur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Cannanore): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kannur (കണ്ണൂർ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Kannur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.27% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.2%. The estimated literacy level of Kannur is 95.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P K Sreemathi Teacher of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,566 votes which was 0.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 45.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, K Sudhakaran of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 43,151 votes which was 4.99% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.05% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kannur was: P K Sreemathi Teacher (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,48,454 men, 6,21,812 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kannur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kannur is: 11.8762 75.3738
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कन्नूर, केरल (Hindi); কন্নুর, কেরল (Bengali); कन्नूर, केरळ (Marathi); કન્નુર, કેરલા (Gujarati); கண்ணூர், கேரளா (Tamil); కన్నూర్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಕಣ್ಣೂರು, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); കണ്ണൂർ, കേരള (Malayalam).
Kannur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
221509
50.62%
K. Sudhakaran
CPI(M)
179772
41.08%
P. K. Sreemathi Teacher
BJP
27883
6.37%
C. K. Padmanabhan
SDPI
3372
0.77%
K.K. Abdul Jabbar
NOTA
1554
0.36%
Nota
IND
953
0.22%
K. Sudhakaran, S/O Krishnan
SUCI
881
0.20%
Adv. R. Aparna
IND
450
0.10%
Sudhakaran P. K, S/O Krishnapilla
IND
321
0.07%
P. Sreemathi, W/O Raveendran
IND
287
0.07%
K. Sudhakaran, S/O Kunhiraman
IND
231
0.05%
K. Sreemathi, W/O Sudeep Kumar C. V
IND
132
0.03%
Praveen Arimbrathodiyil
IND
124
0.03%
Radhamani Narayanakumar
SDC
100
0.02%
Kuriakose
