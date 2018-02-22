English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kannur University BSc, BCA Nov 2017 Results for 3rd Semester declared at kannuruniversity.ac.in, Check Now!
The results are available on the official website of Kannur University along with results of supply/improvement exams of candidates from 2009 admissions onward.
Picture for representation.
Kannur University BSc, BCA November 2017 Results for 3rd Semester have been declared by the varsity for the candidates who had appeared in the CCSS Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) Third Semester examinations held in the month of November 2017, last year. The results are available on the official website of Kannur University along with results of supply/improvement exams of candidates from 2009 admissions onwards. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Kannur University BSc, BCA November 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kannuruniversity.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Examination’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Exam Results’
Step 4 – Click on “B.Sc. / BCA - CCSS THIRD SEMESTER (REGULAR / IMPROV. / SUPPLE. - 2009 Admns. onwards) EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017 – Result”
Step 5 – Enter Register Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://14.139.185.42/online/bsc3semresult2017/bsc3semresult.php
Candidates interested in applying for Revaluation or Scrutiny of the exam results can apply online on or before 5th March 2018. A notification pertaining to the same read, “Last Date for Application for Revaluation / Scrutiny (through Online only) - 05-03-2018”.
Also Watch
How to check Kannur University BSc, BCA November 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kannuruniversity.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Examination’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Exam Results’
Step 4 – Click on “B.Sc. / BCA - CCSS THIRD SEMESTER (REGULAR / IMPROV. / SUPPLE. - 2009 Admns. onwards) EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017 – Result”
Step 5 – Enter Register Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://14.139.185.42/online/bsc3semresult2017/bsc3semresult.php
Candidates interested in applying for Revaluation or Scrutiny of the exam results can apply online on or before 5th March 2018. A notification pertaining to the same read, “Last Date for Application for Revaluation / Scrutiny (through Online only) - 05-03-2018”.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street