1-min read

Kannur University BSc, BCA Nov 2017 Results for 3rd Semester declared at kannuruniversity.ac.in, Check Now!

The results are available on the official website of Kannur University along with results of supply/improvement exams of candidates from 2009 admissions onward.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 22, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
Kannur University BSc, BCA Nov 2017 Results for 3rd Semester declared at kannuruniversity.ac.in, Check Now!
Picture for representation.
Kannur University BSc, BCA November 2017 Results for 3rd Semester have been declared by the varsity for the candidates who had appeared in the CCSS Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) Third Semester examinations held in the month of November 2017, last year. The results are available on the official website of Kannur University along with results of supply/improvement exams of candidates from 2009 admissions onwards. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can check their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check Kannur University BSc, BCA November 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kannuruniversity.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Examination’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Exam Results’
Step 4 – Click on “B.Sc. / BCA - CCSS THIRD SEMESTER (REGULAR / IMPROV. / SUPPLE. - 2009 Admns. onwards) EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017 – Result
Step 5 – Enter Register Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://14.139.185.42/online/bsc3semresult2017/bsc3semresult.php

Candidates interested in applying for Revaluation or Scrutiny of the exam results can apply online on or before 5th March 2018. A notification pertaining to the same read, “Last Date for Application for Revaluation / Scrutiny (through Online only) - 05-03-2018”.

