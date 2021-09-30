Kanpur Bizman's Death in Raid Triggers Slugfest as Viral Video Shows Top Officials Asking Family Not to File FIR

The death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in a Gorakhpur hotel after a police raid has now snowballed into a political slugfest after a video of District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand and SSP Gorakhpur Dr Vipin Tada asking the deceased’s family not to file a case went viral.

The video was also shared from the official Twitter account of the Samajwadi Party which accused the Yogi Adityanath government on trying to suppress the issue. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A screengrab shows top officials asking the family to not register a case. (News18)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said such incidents were a result of the encounter policy adopted by the BJP government. “Police brutality killed a young businessman in Gorakhpur. This is very sad and condemnable. This is the result of the violent culture of encounters that the BJP government of UP has given birth to. Those involved should be tried for murder and those who pushed UP into violence should resign," tweeted Yadav.

A case has been registered against SHO Ramgarhtal JN Singh, Inspector Ajay Mishra and Vijay Yadav along with three unknown policemen on the written complaint of deceased businessman’s wife Minakshi Gupta. All the accused are on the run and their mobile phones are switched off. As per information, crime branch has been pressed into action to nab the accused at the earliest.

The post-mortem report of the deceased suggests multiple injury marks on the body. However, police claim Gupta fell from the hotel due to an ‘accident’ and later succumbed to his injuries.

On the night of September 27, the Ramgarhtal police station was investigating hotels and inns. When the police searched a room in Krishna Hotel, Manish was staying there with his friends Chandan Saini, a resident of Mahadeva Bazar of Sikriganj; Pradeep Chauhan (32) and Hardeep Singh Chauhan.

During interrogation, Manish’s friends told the police that they are residents of Gurugram and Lucknow and also showed their Aadhaar card. According to the police, during this time Manish woke up from his sleep and fell down from the bed, hurting his mouth. Police claimed the youth were intoxicated and cops took Manish to the medical college for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gorakhpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada, meanwhile, had said: “The police had gone to the hotel to check on the information of criminals. During this, the young man died in an accident. At present, the post-mortem of the deceased is being done by a panel of doctors. Along with this, the relatives of the deceased have been informed. The purpose for which the youth had come to Gorakhpur is also being investigated. Action will be taken according to what comes out in the investigation."

As per latest updates, the cremation of the businessman was finally done at Bhairav Ghat in Kanpur on Thursday morning by the family after assurance of strict action against the culprits. The family members are expected to meet CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

