Kanpur Factory Develops Light, Cost-effective Special Tents That Can be Used as Isolation Wards

The tents are made up of poly visco 410 fabric, which can accommodate two beds along with sufficient medical equipment, and are waterproof with proper ventilation.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 8, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Kanpur Factory Develops Light, Cost-effective Special Tents That Can be Used as Isolation Wards
An inside view of the special medical tents.

Lucknow: In view of surge in coronavirus ceases, the Kanpur Ordnance factory has decided to produce special medical tents, which can be used as isolation wards in treating the Corona Virus patients. The tents are cost-effective and can be easily transported to remote areas as they weigh merely 10 kilograms.

The tents are made up of poly visco 410 fabric, which can accommodate two beds along with sufficient medical equipment, and are waterproof with proper ventilation.

President of All India Defence Employees Federation, SN Pathak said, “These special medical tents are more relevant in places that are at remote locations and places, which lack medical infrastructure. Fifty special medical tents produced by Kanpur Ordnance Factory have already been procured by Arunachal Pradesh and have received orders for more. The Ordnance Factory Board is ready to help the country in fighting this pandemic with all its resources.”

The total area covered by these tents is 9.55 metres and while the length is 2050 mm, its width is 4660 mm with a height of 2850 mm.

The Ordnance Factory Board is reportedly planning to set up 10 hospital facilities in six different states of the country with a capacity of 280 isolation beds in total. The production of special medical tents will be a boost for the medical infrastructure.

The company’s current capacity is said to be around 100 such beds in a day, but they can be increased to a few thousand if all the five defence factories located in Kanpur come together for the production of such medical tents.

Apart from this, the Ordnance Factory Board has also asked Ordnance factories in Shahjahanpur, Hazrtapur, Kanpur and Chennai for industrial production of gloves, masks and protective covers. As per a rough estimate, more than 6000 protective covers will be produced per week from these factories.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

