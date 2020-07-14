Kanpur Man Whose Complaint Led to Raid at Vikas Dubey's House Goes 'Missing'

New Delhi: Rahul Tiwari, the man who filed an FIR against gangster Vikas Dubey following which the police conducted a raid at Bikru village early on July 3, has gone missing.

A report in Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying that being a complainant, Tiwari was a key witness to the case related to events that led to the ambush. His mother was quoted as saying that he last spoke to her on the night of July 2.

"He sounded scared over the phone; then he disappeared with his wife, children and his sister-in-law. I haven’t heard from him since," mother Suman Devi said.

The report further quoted Kanpur's senior superintendent of police, Dinesh Kumar P, as saying that he also faces a grave threat to his life. A team led by deputy SP (LIU) Sookshm Prakash is searching for him.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, police said.

The SSP had then briefed the media and said that the accident took place in the morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned near Kanpur.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.