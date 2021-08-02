Kanpur Police Commissioner Delivers Justice To Elderly Couple

The Police Commissioner of Kanpur City in Uttar Pradesh has delivered justice to an elderly couple who were thrown out of their house by the son and daughter-in-law. The elderly couple was put in an old age home.

Police Commissioner, Asim Arun, after knowing about the incident himself intervened in the matter and ensured justice for the elderly couple. Anil Kumar Sharma and his wife Krishna Sharma were sent to an old age home by their son and daughter-in-law. The Commissioner himself went to their house with the Sharma couple and arrested the erring son and daughter-in-law for disturbing peace. The accused have been sent to judicial custody for three days and two policemen were also deployed to protect the elderly couple.

The matter is of KDA Colony of Jajmau town in Kanpur. The son was beating his parents for the last several years. Even after several years of torture the son threw them out of their house and the elderly couple took shelter in an old-age home. The couple had registered a case in the local police station against the son and daughter-in-law but no action was taken.

As soon as the Police Commissioner of Kanpur heard about the incident, he took strict action against the son and daughter-in-law for abandoning their parents.

Since the UP police took action and delivered justice to the old couple, the police department of Kanpur is being praised everywhere. After this incident, the police commissioner said “I felt sad and my heart broke after listening to their plight and if such cases come in any police station area, then it should be taken on priority.”

