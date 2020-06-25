Kanpur Shelter Home Post: UP Child Rights Panel Issues Notice to Priyanka Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh child rights panel on Thursday issued a notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to file a reply within three days for her "misleading" comment on the Kanpur shelter home.

The Congress leader in a Facebook post on Sunday had attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a media report about two girls being found pregnant at the state-run child shelter home, saying it shows that facts were being suppressed in the name of investigation at such facilities.

She had also equated the incident with that of the Muzaffarpur (Bihar) case and claimed that such a matter had come to the fore in UP's Deoria district.

Taking a suo motu notice of it, the commission said the post was "misleading and without any proof", which hurts the honour of the girls.

"The commission has sought her reply within three days. Action under a relevant section will be taken against her if she did not issue a corrigendum of her post," Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Vishesh Gupta said in the notice.