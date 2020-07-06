Kanpur Shootout: Slain DSP's Daughter Wants to Join Police to Bring Criminals to Justice

The daughter of DSP Devendra Mishra, who was one of the eight policemen killed in the Kanpur encounter, has decided to give up her ambition of becoming a doctor and wants join the police to bring gangsters like Vikas Dubey to justice.

The eight men were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area while they were going to arrest notorious local criminal Dubey and fell to a hail of bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

Vaishnavi Mishra, who was preparing for medical examination, told newspersons on Monday that now she wants to be a police officer like her father and expose the real face of criminals like Dubey. She also demanded an inquiry into the encounter.

"My father is a martyr. He gave his 100 per cent to the nation. It was because of this that a criminal like Vikas Dubey, who has been committing crimes for long with no action taken against him, has been exposed," she said.

Vaishnavi Mishra, who lit the funeral pyre of her father, said she and her uncle went through the private files, documents and Whatsapp messages of her late father and brought them before the media, including the letter containing allegations against Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari purportedly written by her father.

She further said that she has recordings of all three conversation that her father had with the then SSP and the SO of Chaubeypur, in which the latter was reprimanded for his inaction.