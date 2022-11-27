CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kanpur Teacher Uses Drill Machine on 9-Yr-Old Boy's Hand for Not Reciting Mathematical Tables
1-MIN READ

Kanpur Teacher Uses Drill Machine on 9-Yr-Old Boy's Hand for Not Reciting Mathematical Tables

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 11:43 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Students said the teacher used a drill machine on the student's left hand. (Representational Photo)

Students said the teacher used a drill machine on the student's left hand. (Representational Photo)

The teacher reportedly took the drill machine and used it on the student’s hand. The student is said to have sustained a minor injury & was given primary treatment.

A shocking case of abuse has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. A school teacher allegedly used a drill machine on a nine-year-old student’s hand as punishment, injuring the minor.

According to ANI, the extreme punishment came after the student could not recite the mathematical table in class. The teacher reportedly took the drill machine and used it on the student’s hand. The student is said to have sustained minor injuries and was given primary treatment at the school.

According to Sujit Kumar Singh, the Basic Education officer, Kanpur, the incident took place in Kanpur’s Prem Nagar. “We have sought reports from concerned education officers in the area. Strict action is to be taken against those found guilty," Singh told ANI.

Reports suggest that the teacher was overseeing some repair work at the library when he found a student passing by and asked him to recite the table of 2. When the boy failed to do so, the instructor picked up the power-operated hand drill and ended up injuring the minor boy.

According to IANS, the incident took place on Thursday and came to light on Friday, when the student’s parents staged a protest outside the school.

The Parents also alleged that the teachers did not inform their superiors about the incident nor did they provide proper treatment and no tetanus injection was given.

The Education officer arrived at the spot following the protest and removed the instructor, identified as Anuj Pandey. He also formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The student told local reporters that the teacher asked him to recite the table of two, and when he could not recite it, he operated a drill machine in his left hand. A fellow student standing nearby, removed the plug of the drill machine but by then, the students had been injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

first published:November 27, 2022, 11:14 IST
last updated:November 27, 2022, 11:43 IST