Kanpur Tense After Cops Lathi-charge Anti-CAA Protesters to Vacate Park

Lucknow: Kanpur witnessed tension early on Monday morning when protesters gathered in Chamanganj’s Mohammad Ali Park to raise their voice against the amended citizenship law as well as NRC were forcibly removed by the police.

According to reports, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters, most of whom were women.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens has been going on for the past three weeks.

Though some protesters decided to call off their agitation on Saturday, many others stayed back. Police had asked the protesters to vacate the park by Sunday night. However, at around 4.30am on Monday, cops started forcibly removing the protesters.

As protesters alleged they were roughed up, police officials claimed they were forced to lathi charge as stones were pelted at them by those assembled at the park.

On Saturday, DIG Kanpur (Range) Anant Dev had warned protesters to end their agitation. Notices were served to 80 people and around 200 were identified as possible trouble-makers.

The DIG had also warned protesters that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped on those harbouring trouble-makers. Police claimed that the protesters were instigated by outsiders.

