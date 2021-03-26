Kanpur, Varanasi to Soon Get Police Commissioner System; Aseem Arun, A Satish Ganesh to Take Top Posts

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IPS officer Aseem Arun, who is currently handling the responsibility of Dial 112, and IPS officer A Satish Ganesh as the first Police Commissioners of Kanpur and Varanasi respectively.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, implemented the Commissioner system in Varanasi and Kanpur. A notification in this regard was also issued after approval from the Cabinet.

The system was earlier implemented in two other major cities — Gautam Buddha Nagar and state capital Lucknow.

Besides this, new deployment is being given to many IPS officers including the police chiefs of Kanpur and Varanasi. According to the information, Varanasi SSP Amit Pathak has been appointed as DIG/SSP of Ghaziabad. The list of many other SP, IG and DIG rank officers for Kanpur and Varanasi is being prepared.

Both districts have been divided in two parts — Varanasi city and Varanasi rural, and Kanpur city and Kanpur outer — and the Cabinet has decided to appoint Police Commissioners for all the respective districts.

While Ganesh will be the Police Commissioner of Varanasi city, the Superintendent of Police (SP) will be given the responsibility of handed Varanasi rural. Similarly, Arun will be the Commissioner of Police for Kanpur city and Kanpur outer will be managed by the SP.

The District Magistrate will intervene in matters pertaining to rural areas only and will not interfere in the law and order of the Municipal Area Commissionerate.