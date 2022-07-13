CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » Kanpur violence: Miscreants Were Paid Rs 500-1,000 Stone-Pelting, Rs 5,000 for Hurling Petrol Bombs, Says SIT Case Diary 
1-MIN READ

Kanpur violence: Miscreants Were Paid Rs 500-1,000 Stone-Pelting, Rs 5,000 for Hurling Petrol Bombs, Says SIT Case Diary 

IANS

Last Updated: July 13, 2022, 14:34 IST

Kanpur

The SIT mentioned that assurance was given to the miscreants of free legal help if caught. (Photo: PTI File)

The SIT mentioned that assurance was given to the miscreants of free legal help if caught. (Photo: PTI File)

Violent clashes followed by stone-pelting took place last month in Kanpur after a local organisation called for a shutdown in protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks about Prophet Muhammad

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the June 3 Kanpur violence has filed a case diary in court.

Violent clashes followed by stone-pelting took place last month in Kanpur after a local organisation called for a shutdown in protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

The case diary was filed by public prosecutor Dinesh Agarwal.

According to the SIT investigation, the miscreants were given money for spreading violence. The case diary mentions that stone-pelters were allegedly given Rs 500-1,000 and those who had used petrol bombs during the riots were allegedly paid Rs 5,000.

The SIT mentioned that assurance was given to the miscreants of free legal help if caught. The case diary further mentioned that seven to nine days of training for the uproar was given to the miscreants. So far, more than 60 people have been arrested in the June 3 Kanpur violence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 13, 2022, 14:34 IST
last updated:July 13, 2022, 14:34 IST