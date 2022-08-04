Out of around 62 people arrested in connection with the June 3 violence in Kanpur, the police have admitted that six persons were wrongly put behind bars and they will be released.

Kanpur Police Commissionerate had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations by relatives of arrested persons claiming their kin’s innocence. Of the six, two persons — Mohammad Shanu and Sharik– have been released after the police completed formalities under Crpc 169. The remaining four accused will also be released after completing the formalities.

During the investigation on the basis of CCTV footage, the SIT found that Mohammad Shanu and Sharik were present at their houses when the violence took place. Speaking to the reporters after being released from jail, Shanu said, “The police called me to the police station on June 5 and took me to the Kotwali and sent me to jail.”

Both the accused have said that they had never been to the police station earlier in their life but had to stay in jail for two months.

Speaking on the release of the remaining four accused, Jail Superintendent BD Pandey said, “The other four prisoners who are lodged in jail on charges of rioting and who have been declared innocent by the SIT team are Mohammad Sartaj, Sarfaraz, Mohammad Aqueel and Mohammad Nasir. The order which has come today has to be amended, tomorrow their documents will be sent to the court, after which they will be released.”

The violence broke out in parts of the city on June 3 during protests against remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here