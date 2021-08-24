Kanpur Woman Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment And Forced Abortion

A woman who hails from Kanpur has alleged that her husband, who is a resident of Gaya in Bihar, sexually assaulted her and forced her to abort the child she bore with him. The accused, Yogesh Kumar, is a TTE with the Indian Railways and married the woman two years ago.

The woman met Yogesh on a train, and followed by multiple meetings, they fell in love. They married in a hurry wherein Yogesh took the woman to a temple, put vermillion on her forehead. Post the makeshift wedding, the woman alleges that Yogesh assaulted her and was involved in domestic violence on a regular basis for months. Few months into the marriage, when the woman got pregnant, he forcefully aborted the child with the assistance of his brother and brother-in-law.

She also claimed that Yogesh has, on multiple occasions, sexually assaulted her. She alleged that Yogesh fled Kanpur without informing her.

The woman then got to know that Yogesh was planning to get married to a woman in Gaya. She approached the police for help, and a team was sent to his residence in Gaya’s Manjhaar village. However, he wasn’t found there.

According to the woman, Yogesh’s brother is issuing her rape threats following the police complaint. In a statement by the senior superintendent, Aditya Kumar, the complaint filed by the woman is being given the topmost priority, and the police are trying their best to catch hold of Yogesh.

