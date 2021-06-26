Stuck in Traffic Amid President Kovind’s Visit, Kanpur Woman Dies; Cops Apologise

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, Vandana Mishra, chairperson for the women’s wing of the local Indian Industries Association, died due to coronavirus complications while being stuck in traffic on Friday. The 50-year-old woman was held up in traffic due to the diversions that were made by the Kanpur police for President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy.

The Police Commisionerate of Kanpur Nagar took to Twitter to express sorrow. The police department said that this incident is a big lesson for them and assured people that in future they will make the route in a way that causes the least trouble to common people. The main idea behind doing this would be to ensure that such incidents do not take place in future.

आईआईए की अध्यक्षा बहन वन्दना मिश्रा जी के निधन के लिए कानपुर नगर पुलिस और व्यक्तिगत रूप से मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूं। भविष्य के लिए यह बड़ा सबक है। हम प्रण करते हैं कि हमारी रूट व्यवस्था ऐसी होगी कि न्यूनतम समय के लिए नागरिकों को रोका जाए ताकि ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृति न हो।— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 26, 2021

In another tweet, the Police Commissionerate informed that President Kovind has expressed distress over Vandana Mishra’s demise. He also called the District Magistrate and Kanpur police commissioner to know about the details of the incident. He expressed grief and also asked the officials to ensure that his message reaches the bereaved family.

महामहिम राष्ट्रपति जी बहन वन्दना मिश्रा जी के असामयिक व निधन से व्यथित हुए। उन्होंने पुलिस आयुक्त और जिलाधिकारी को बुलाकर जानकारी ली व शोक संतप्त परिवार तक उनका संदेश पहुंचाने को कहा। दोनों अधिकारियों ने अंत्येष्टि में शामिल होकर शोकाकुल परिवार तक महामहिम का संदेश पहुंचाया। pic.twitter.com/nIYKQZNj4e— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 26, 2021

The police have also mentioned that they will be taking steps to ensure that they are able to manage things in a better way. Further, SI Sushil Kumar and three other police personnel have been suspended for stopping the traffic for an extended period of time. The investigation in this regard will be done by Ad. DCP South.

सुरक्षा के लिए नागरिकों को दिक्कत न हो, मेडिकल आपात स्थिति में तो बिल्कुल भी नहीं। व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं ताकि ऐसी पुनरावृत्ति न हो। निर्देश से अधिक समय तक ट्रैफिक रोकने पर SI सुशील कुमार व 3 मुख्य आरक्षियों को निलंबित किया गया है, जांच Ad. DCP SOUTH करेंगे।— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 26, 2021

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Kanpur. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kanpur Central Railway Station on Friday.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receiving President Kovind on his arrival at Kanpur Central Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/udQ2V4dsFn— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 25, 2021

The President is scheduled to visit his ancestral village Paraunkh on Sunday.

