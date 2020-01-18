Out on Bail, 6 Men Accused of Molesting Kanpur Teen in 2018 Beat Her Mother to Death; Aunt's Condition Serious

Lucknow: A woman in her forties, whose 13-year-old daughter was allegedly molested by a group of men in 2018, died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a week after she was attacked by the accused, who were out on bail. The deceased's sister, who was also assaulted by the same men, continues to be in a serious condition.

According to information, the deceased woman had filed a complaint against one Mahfooz for allegedly molesting her daughter two years ago at a tannery under Chakeri police station, following which the man along with five others was booked under section 354 of the IPC (sexual assault of children) and sent to jail. Around two weeks ago, the accused got bail and on January 9 they attacked the deceased and her sister.

"A complaint has been filed against Mahfooz, Jameek, Pintoo, Babu, Wakil and Firoz for attacking the deceased women and her sister on January 9," Chakeri SHO Virendra Bahadur said.

The men allegedly beat up the two with stones and sticks. Some reports said that a video clip has also been surfaced where the men can be seen storming into the house and one of them, in a white kurta and trousers, has been caught on camera hitting a woman's face with his feet.

"A clash broke out between accused and teen's family while the men were drinking," news agency ANI quoted Kanpur SSP Anant Deo as saying. He added that the deceased and her sister were key witness in the molestation case. A local report also suggested that woman's sister was a BJP leader.

The family members of the woman have alleged that the accused were putting pressure on her to withdraw the case, and had also threatened her of dire consequences.

"The four accused have been arrested by the police, while two, who are on the run, will be nabbed soon. We will ensure strict action against the culprits," Deo further said.

The horrific incident comes days after a rape survivor in Unnao district succumbed to her burn injuries after she was set on fire by her alleged rapists who were out on bail. The victim suffering 90% burns was rushed to Lucknow but later on she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to injuries.

