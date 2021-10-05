Kanpur's Underground Parking, Inaugurated By CM Yogi, Yet To Open To Public

Four days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the underground parking space in Kanpur near a prominent tourist spot, Phool Bagh, it remains non-functional. The underground parking was constructed by the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) to stop the illegal parking of vehicles on roads causing traffic jams.

The parking space was inaugurated by the state chief minister with great pomp and show on September 30. However, the parking space is yet not open to the common man due to the non-completion of its construction. According to officials of the KDA, final touch work is left.

The KDA, citing the increased vehicle numbers in Kanpur, proposed to build the underground parking space. City’s important points, including tourist space and marketplaces, face a slogging traffic movement as owners park their vehicles on roads.

The newly constructed underground parking space at the Phool Bagh has a capacity of 494 four-wheelers and 532 two-wheelers. The parking lot was constructed in four years at Rs 60 crores by the Kanpur Development Authority.

An official of KDA, who wanted to remain anonymous, said, “The parking space and the park will open to the public very soon. Civil work is pending and it will be completed soon.”

The construction and beautification work of the garden on top of the parking lot is incomplete. The park still has long grass and construction garbage strewn all over. The Horticulture department has also not completed the task assigned to it.

The KDA has, earlier, developed two multilevel parking spaces in the city to curb traffic jams. According to reports, the two multilevel parkings have turned out to be failures.

The KDA officials did not answer questions on the delay in the usage of the underground parking space.

