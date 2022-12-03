Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda’s Black Leather Dress Is A Headturner

Actress Sapthami Gowda has been receiving oodles of praise after the massive success of her film Kantara. The mythological thriller, directed by Rishab Shetty, continues to mint money at the ticket window. Apart from impressing fans with her acting chops, Sapthami has also proved that she is a budding fashionista. The 26-year-old’s wardrobe choices are stylish and chic-like.

For a recent photoshoot, Sapthami Gowda channeled her inner love for the color black. She slipped into a knotted, satin black, and faux leather mini-dress. Having distinct creases, the uber-chic attire featured full sleeves. The outfit hugged the actress in the right places. Sapthami teamed up her sleek outfit with a pair of shiny black stilettos.

Sapthami flaunted a top-notch glam game. She opted for a bold maroon lip shade and added the perfect drama to her eyes with a touch of kohl and eyeliner. The actress left her straightened tresses open. She rounded off her look with minimalistic jewelry, comprising a multi-strand pendant, junk bracelets, and a set of hoops. “Can never go wrong with a black outfit,” she captioned the post. And, we couldn’t agree more.”

Sapthami’s admirers wasted no time in showering her with compliments. “Only YOU can pull this look off,” exclaimed one user. “Even black looks colorful now,” noted a second fan. “Damn gurl!!!!!” commented another excited user. Many dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

After the success of Kantara, Sapthami Gowda has been receiving a lot of work opportunities. As per the ongoing buzz, the South beauty has already started working on two projects. She is reported to be cast opposite Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh in an untitled film. It is said that she has joined hands with director Rohit Padaki for the much-anticipated action drama, Uttarakannada. The actress is the latest addition to the star cast, after Dhananjaya and Ramya. However, Sapthami has so far given no official confirmation about the two projects.

