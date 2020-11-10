Kanti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Kanti (काँटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Kanti is part of 16. Vaishali Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,98,373 eligible electors, of which 1,59,873 were male, 1,37,934 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,75,200 eligible electors, of which 1,48,871 were male, 1,26,323 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,660 eligible electors, of which 1,10,553 were male, 95,107 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanti in 2015 was 496. In 2010, there were 400.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Choudhary (Sadatpur) of IND won in this seat by defeating Ajit Kumar of HAMS by a margin of 9,275 votes which was 5.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.38% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ajit Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Md. Israil of RJD by a margin of 8,415 votes which was 6.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 31.79% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 95. Kanti Assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 21 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kanti are: Arun Kumar Singh (BJP), Nand Kumar Rai (RJD), Hiralal Khadia (BSP), Abhay Kumar (BVP), Dilip Kumar (PP), Ranjan Kumar (VBA), Vikki Ram (AIMIEM), Vidhalal Sahni (LCD), Santosh Kumar (HSAP), Bhuneshwar Rai (IND), Mazharul Haque (IND), Mohammad Anzar (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND), Sanjay Kumar Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.18%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.24%, while it was 60.64% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 302 polling stations in 95. Kanti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 268. In 2010 there were 234 polling stations.

Extent:

95. Kanti constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Marwan and Kanti. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Kanti seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kanti is 278.58 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kanti is: 26°08'35.9"N 85°15'11.9"E.

